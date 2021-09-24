Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of -132.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

