McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in McDonald’s by 41.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 90,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 101.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.8% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 19,499 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $244.78 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.39. The firm has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

