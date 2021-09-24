McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

CVX stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.73. The stock had a trading volume of 179,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,964. The firm has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.21. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.