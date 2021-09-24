McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 327,318 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.73.

