McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 177,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 56,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,733. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55.

