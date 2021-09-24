McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,685,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the period.

USRT stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.54. 419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

