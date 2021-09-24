McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.92. 37,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,654. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.