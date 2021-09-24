McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.47. 86,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.