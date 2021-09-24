Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Coverage Initiated at Bloom Burton

Equities research analysts at Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 342.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.22. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 403.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 36,263 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 9.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

