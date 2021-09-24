MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. MercadoLibre posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 353.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $14.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $46.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,840.00. 2,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,169. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,775.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,579.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36,854.60 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $986.83 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.