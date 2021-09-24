Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,625 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC opened at $62.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.