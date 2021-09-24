Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLI opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

