Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $875,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after buying an additional 106,951 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $179.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.85 and a 200-day moving average of $173.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.