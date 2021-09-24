Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,039 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Encore Capital Group worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth $104,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth $225,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $50.05.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

