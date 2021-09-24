Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $821,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.71. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $163.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,373. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.