Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

