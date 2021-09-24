Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$50.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MX. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$48.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upgraded Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.18.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$56.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$62.49.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. Analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6500003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

In other Methanex news, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total value of C$80,213.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$634,688.53. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 in the last 90 days.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

