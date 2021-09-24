Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.80.

A number of research firms have commented on MRU. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$59.74. 29,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.83. The firm has a market cap of C$14.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.