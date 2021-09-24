Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRU shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TSE MRU traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,607. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$66.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

