Metronome (MET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $53,206.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00009406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $48.41 million and approximately $53,206.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00071513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00109031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00149006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,432.62 or 1.00003649 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.28 or 0.06795215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.94 or 0.00777590 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,416,165 coins and its circulating supply is 12,129,791 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.