Mettalex Price Hits $2.66 on Exchanges (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Mettalex has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00006241 BTC on popular exchanges. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00073731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00108769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00147683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,705.68 or 1.00142495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.69 or 0.06778515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.16 or 0.00783587 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

