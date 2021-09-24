Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MU. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $74.04 on Friday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 48.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 240,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 8.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

