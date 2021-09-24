Minerva Neurosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 12,324 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,126% compared to the average volume of 1,005 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 722,843 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NERV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 82,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $81.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

