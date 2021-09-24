Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

MRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.41.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $172.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $131.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.