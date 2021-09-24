Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Raised to $205.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($12.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.41.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $172.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.99. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

