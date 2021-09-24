Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) were up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 7,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 717,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MF shares. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at $15,354,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at $779,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at $865,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

