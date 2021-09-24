Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $260.52 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.40% of Norfolk Southern worth $260,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.74. 15,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,209. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.