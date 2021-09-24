Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $689.19 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263,584 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.64% of JD.com worth $689,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 29.4% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 120,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,528,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JD.com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in JD.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,033,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,477,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 281,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,542,781. The company has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

