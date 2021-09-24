Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,539 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $353,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,693. The company has a market cap of $432.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

