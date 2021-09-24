Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 284,029 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,575,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,029 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $177,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $106.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.73. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

