Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 604,698 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,698 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $158,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of FMX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.64. 8,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

