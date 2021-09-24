Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Shares Down 10.7%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)’s share price traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobiquity Technologies had a negative net margin of 221.82% and a negative return on equity of 2,321.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.