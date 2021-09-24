Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company's shares have underperformed the industry over the past 12 months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its strong organic growth initiatives, driven by its global expansion efforts along with diverse operations across sectors and industries, bode well for the future. Given the solid balance sheet and liquidity positions, Moelis & Company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. Its restructuring activities across the globe, and solid merger and acquisitions (M&As) remain positives. However, persistently increasing expenses are expected to hurt profits. Moreover, a tough operating backdrop will likely hamper the company’s financials.”

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of MC stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 48.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Moelis & Company by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after acquiring an additional 143,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.