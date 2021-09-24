Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of Momo worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Momo by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Momo by 8,790.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.50. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

