Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.17. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $9,044,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $9,214,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

