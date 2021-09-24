Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after acquiring an additional 616,002 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 97.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,015,698 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 91.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 384,606 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

