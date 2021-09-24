Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $15.13 Million in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 806,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,134,000. Genius Sports comprises 1.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $13,706,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

GENI traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,503. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GENI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.