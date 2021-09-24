Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $5.38 Million in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.34. 14,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,641. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

