Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $7.30 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,000. Clarivate comprises about 0.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $423,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $1,999,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $7,603,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -90.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
