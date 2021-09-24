Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $553,775.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,092,430 shares of company stock worth $77,686,257. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,642. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

