Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 117,000 Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $7,000,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,362,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.59. 159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. Equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTA. Truist increased their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

