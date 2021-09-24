MonetaryUnit Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $454.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00113635 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 233,703,940 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.