MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.420-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.30 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $507.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,866. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -108.04 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $211.29 and a 1 year high of $518.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $459.94.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total transaction of $612,713.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,285,878.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,530 shares of company stock worth $70,486,767. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

