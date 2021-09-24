MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $515.50

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $515.50 and last traded at $510.68, with a volume of 855413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $488.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.94.

Get MongoDB alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,021,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total transaction of $612,713.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,285,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,530 shares of company stock worth $70,486,767. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in MongoDB by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 112.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 76.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.