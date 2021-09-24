Moonriver Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.52 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $303.57 or 0.00718193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $455.35 million and $22.52 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonriver has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00108887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00149629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,301.83 or 1.00080157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.34 or 0.06842879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.94 or 0.00775866 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 1,500,000 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.