Moorhead John Sells 2,722 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Moorhead John sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $152,921.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AMRK stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.43.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after buying an additional 284,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 75,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after buying an additional 67,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

