Morgan Stanley Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $400.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $380.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

Accenture stock opened at $343.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.18. The company has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

