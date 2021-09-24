Morgan Stanley Increases Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $21.75

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,045,783 shares of company stock valued at $110,283,985. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $2,486,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

