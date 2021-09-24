Morgan Stanley Upgrades Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) to Overweight

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.60 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.64% from the stock’s current price.

DADA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

