Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $120,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $883,033 over the last three months. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,110. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $778.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

